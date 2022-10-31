Jim Cornette Praises WWE for Correcting Their Errors With LA Knight

On his show “The Jim Cornette Experience,” Jim Cornette shared his opinions and perspectives on a variety of topics.

During the podcast, Cornette discussed the actions taken by WWE with regard to LA Knight.

“They’re correcting mistakes, and the thing about LA Knight is, I like the fact that they’ve realized that they committed a crime against nature. Changing his name to Max Dupri, the whole [Maximum] Male Models thing, the Ma.çé and Mån.sôör – and by the way, those guys have to be so embarrassed. They’re going out on TV looking like that doing that sh*t. I bet you they don’t leave the house when they’re home, they’re afraid their neighbors will see ’em.”

“I would have had to have given LA Knight some reason to impart to the people why he [did the Maximum Male Models thing] – obviously put it to bed, get over it, it’s the worst idea anybody’s ever had. But what was the reason that he went along with it for three weeks? There was no reason ever given as to why he did this stupid thing for four weeks or whatever.”

In May, after being pushed to the main WWE roster, LA Knight changed his name to Max Dupri and made his debut with the Maximum Male Models group. Dupri’s role as a manager for Ma.cé and Man.sôor was his role, despite the fact that he was a talented wrestler.

Max Dupri has stepped down as manager of his modeling agency in order to focus on his own career as LA Knight. On October 14, LA Knight won his first match since April 2’s NXT Stand & Deliver on SmackDown, defeating Mn.sôor.

You can listen to a clip from the podcast below: