Jim Cornette Reacts To Karrion Kross and Scarlett’s NXT Debut, Compares Kross To Marc Mero

Jim Cornette discussed the in-ring debut of Karrion Kross on a recent edition of Cornette’s Drive-Thru.

This is where he compared him to Marc Mero and said that Scarlett was the real star of the duo just like Sable was a bigger star than Mero.

“Marc Mero has changed. He looked completely different. Unfortunately that’s what’s happening. Scarlett is the star. Scarlett was the star of the entrance. Scarlett was the star of the thing. I’m not saying this guy isn’t any good, but once again, it was the same bland, blasé, this was WWE style. First of all, the entrance was fabulous, the music was great, the guy looks tremendous. On the entrance, at first you thought, maybe they’re gonna feature him, but then they went back to featuring her. She was the start and she was the finish, she was fabulous.”

“Scarlett got over. She’s gonna be a star. I just hope she’s not powerbombing Karrion Kross by the time this fucking thing plays out a few more weeks, or else he will end up as fucking Marc Mero again. She’s a tough, don’t share the screen with kids and dogs, don’t share the screen with Scarlett.”