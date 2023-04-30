Jim Cornette Reacts To MJF’s Recently Deleted Tweet

Legendary promoter, booker, and manager Jim Cornette, had some things to say about MJF’s recently deleted tweet on Twitter.

On the most recent “Jim Cornette Drive Thru” podcast, Cornette was asked what he thought about MJF’s tweet that was deleted shortly after he wrote it.

The deleted tweet read:

The more wrestling fans become blood thirsty for these dangerous feats in the ring.

The more the wrestlers will hurt themselves trying to curry fans favor.

wrestlers,

The fans don’t understand that at any given point we can be paralyzed from the neck down or even die from a maneuver as simple as a body slam. By the way fans reading this, bodyslams hurt, every move hurts.

They will keep moving the goal post of what they deem is “good”.

So before you do something stupid. Consider this, there tweet about your “banger” gonna pay for your medical bills?

Do the right thing. Go in that ring with the intention of winning the match and leaving the ring the same way you entered it.

Get the winners purse and get out.”

The Drive Thru host Brian Last read the tweet to Cornette who weighed in on it, “Boom! That was short, to the point, truthful, and as explanatory as can be. Why would you delete that? Who can disagree with that? That should be copied, pasted, and posted up in every locker room in the business” said Cornette.

Last went on to ask Cornette , “if you’re a young wrestler trying to get over, how do you react to that? If you’re a young wrestler in a locker room that reacts to sh*t like that, that you’re not suppose to do, what do you do?”

Cornette replied, “ I’m a manager that’s been over and don’t care if I’m any more over, and I’m still insulted! That’s what I’m talking about. If your serious about being a wrestler, and being in the business, and doing it the right way, having a decent career, and feel like you got talent, these fu*kers, who have done this to the business, should be your mortal enemy!”

Cornette is no stranger to speaking his mind. He has been known for doing this his whole career. He has over 45 years of experience in the wrestling business. He and Last’s critique on wrestling, comedic at times, along with their awesome chemistry, is why his 2 weekly show podcasts have become extremely popular. The “Cult Of Cornette”, as he calls his followers, continues to grow each day.

You can listen to this entire clip from the Drive Thru below: