Jim Cornette Responds To Being Banned From Watching AEW

Chris Jericho announced on Twitter that he was “banning” Jim Cornette from watching AEW programming and Cornette issued a response to Jericho:

Chris I appreciate your consideration of my sanity, but I do it as a service to the wrestling fans. They need some measure of comfort in these cosplay times we're in. But don't worry–I NEVER watch "Dark".

P.S. Careful of the drooling bikers. #LittleBitOfTheVirus#COVIDGod https://t.co/MR5uv8kqBW — Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) August 10, 2020