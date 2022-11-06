Jim Cornette Responds to Seth Rollins and Shawn Michaels Comparisons

On his show “The Jim Cornette Experience,” Jim Cornette shared his thoughts and views on a variety of topics.

During the podcast, Cornette discussed Kurt Angle’s comments made on a recent episode of his podcast “Kurt Angle Show” in which he compared Seth Rollins to Shawn Michaels.

“I think he [Kurt Angle] is making the comparison because they resemble each other, in terms of, they were in the guy in WWE at their individual times that was long, lean, and athletic. I don’t know that you can compare Seth with Shawn Michaels in terms of, you know, drawing ability and box office.”

“I mean, Seth is good. But Michaels, the one thing you have to do about the obnoxious little pr*ck that he was, he was nearly the best in the business. Especially at the WWF style of the ’90s.”

You can listen to a clip from the podcast below: