Jim Cornette Says AEW Should Have Fired Andrade El Idolo Before the Backstage Brawl

On his Jim Cornette Experience, Jim Cornette discussed a variety of topics, including the backstage altercation between Andrade El Idol and Sammy Guevara at the October 5th edition of Dynamite.

Andrade stated in an interview that Guevara complained of being struck too hard during a match between the two. They exchanged words on social media and both assured AEW officials the night before the physical altercation that there would be no complications. The fight began with Andrade throwing punches at his Guevara, who reportedly did not react. Andrade was then sent home.

Cornette stated that Andrade El Idolo should have been fired from the company earlier.

“He [Tony Khan] should have fired him [Andrade] before. I can’t believe that once a year, at least, Tony has not sat down and looked at his talent roster and looked at the contributions or lack thereof that some were making, and look at the bloated nature of the nobodies that he just has everywhere and look at the people that, [they] couldn’t sell pussy on a troop train much less goddamn have a great wrestling match.”

“And it’s just an indie darling that was of the moment and somebody got you know, f*cking hysterical and signed him up and clear everybody out once a year. Go up and down your entire roster contracts coming up. People on per nights, who do we f*cking need? Who do we not need? Who’s worked out? Who’s just f*cking hanging around and who’s not worth a sh*t?”

“Okay, these contracts they’re going to be due in six months, but I shouldn’t have signed them to begin with. So these guys are the ones that are going to be putting everybody over trying to get some other people f*cking over whatever. But he hasn’t done housecleaning in three years. A couple of the people that really f*cked up bad like that f*cking Jimmy Havoc and [Joey Janela] and whatever they were allowed to matriculate out.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below:



(h/t to Inside The Ropes for transcription)