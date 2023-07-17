Jim Cornette Says Grayson Waller Looks Like He Should Be In AEW

What do you see when you look at Grayson Waller?

The host of The Grayson Waller Effect?

Someone who has already rubbed shoulders with The Rock, John Cena and Edge within weeks of emerging from NXT as the latest addition to the WWE main roster?

Jim Cornette sees someone who looks like he belongs in AEW.

Allow Corny to explain.

“Waller looks like he belongs in AEW because he’s the same generic, young-faced, generic haircut, bland body,” he said on the latest episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast. “I don’t know how this… Vince [McMahon] must not have as much power as we thought anymore.”

Cornette continued, “He ought to be Muffin top Taylor’s cousin from Australia.”

Check out the complete episode of the show at Omny.fm. H/T to SportsKeeda.com for transcribing the above quotes.