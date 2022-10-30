Jim Cornette Says He “Wouldn’t Have a Spot” in AEW for Chris Jericho

On his Jim Cornette Experience, Jim Cornette shared his thoughts on a variety of topics.

Cornette mentioned Chris Jericho, who recently signed a new deal with AEW that will elevate him to the roles of producer and creative advisor.

Cornette stated that if he had to choose between Jon Moxley and Jericho, he would want to keep Jon Moxley because fans haven’t seen everything from ‘The Death Rider’:

“Yeah, and I said the same thing for Moxley [denying star power]. And that’s why I kept Moxley and thinking that hopefully that he would be able to do as instructed. Jericho at this point, though, he’s been there, we’ve seen it. I think if you were to keep [him] you can’t change Chris’ mind, he’s firmly stuck in 15 years ago WWF.

And he wants to be the guy and he’s trying to run everybody out of his way. But if you could control his personality, and you could send him home for a while with an injury or whatever, and let people miss him because he went away and bring him back as Chris Jericho, legendary wrestler.

He’s a babyface and he comes back and has a program with another top guy, that might work, but now he’s just been hanging around for so long and doing his stupid sh*t and people are tuning out in droves and he’s surrounded with job guys so he can be the star. And he ain’t getting anybody over, so I wouldn’t have a spot for him right now.”

You can listen to Jericho’s comments below:



(H/T to Inside The Ropes)