Jim Cornette Says Malakai Black’s AEW Run Has Been a “Disappointment”

On his show “The Jim Cornette Experience,” Jim Cornette shared his opinions and perspectives on a variety of topics.

During it, Cornette discussed how much of Malakai Black’s run in AEW had been a disappointment, citing The House of Black as a direct result of this.

“This guy has been a disappointment since the start. Remember he looked good, we thought, ‘Okay, guy looks like a bad*ss. Had some buzz about him, came in, did the thing with Cody, and then all of a sudden supernatural city came in, and every match of his, he would have a good match that would go in the toilet because he was playing some kind of spooky mind games with people. Then he gets a group around him and they cater to him until he realises he ain’t getting over, and then he wants to go back to where he kinda got over a little better.”

Black is currently on hiatus from wrestling.

