Jim Cornette Says Tully Blanchard Might Be Holding Back FTR

Jim Cornette gave his thoughts on various topics including AEW on his Drive Thru podcast.

During it, the legendary pro wrestling manager talked about the partnership between Tully Blanchard and FTR. He thinks it might be doing more harm than good for the tag team.

“I love The Four Horsemen, Tully Blanchard is a veteran. Tully Blanchard was one of the most impeccable in-ring workers and a believable guy that hustled and worked his ass off. And he could talk too when he was talking about himself in his prime in his day.”

“These promos by Tully are not doing it for this veteran tag team, and sometimes managing is a quality that doesn’t translate just because you were a great wrestler. Also, I am too old for this now and Tully is 10 years older than me. So I don’t know that they are doing FTR a service or a disservice by not finding someone modern and current. Is there somebody else out there that is younger, is fresh and is new that would fit with a team like FTR?”

“They are impeccable in the ring, and when they are fired up they can talk as well, but they have been given little chance to show it. But they need someone with them to bring the energy up, and I’m not sure Tully is doing that.”