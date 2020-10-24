Jim Cornette Shoots On Chris Jericho and MJF Segment

During his recent podcast, Jim Cornette gave his thoughts on the Chris Jericho and MJF musical performance from AEW Dynamite:

“I honestly don’t know what to say. I do not have words. I don’t know what to think about the people involved in this from start to finish. The people who thought this was a good idea are the people who are m****rbating themselves on television each week. Whether it be the mental m****rbation of the alleged armchair booker running this fiasco, or the m****rbation from the past-his-expiration date oversized canned ham who has taken over this show and turned it into the Carol Burnett show when Jim Nabors would guest.”

“MJF had it. The one guy in their company. The one guy on their entire roster who not only had it, but was still young enough to use it. The one heel, who looked and talked and worked like who he was supposed to be. Name another heel who looks good enough to be a star wrestler, looks like enough of an athlete with enough size, can cut a promo like a top guy and can work psychologically, like he’s a top guy, like he’s real. Name another heel on this roster besides MJF. Name another babyface that fits that description besides Cody. They had two, and now they’ve got one.”

“I’m sure Jericho thought of this. Just because he thought it would be funny. Just take your d**k out Chirs, and j**k off on Tony Khan’s face while he’s there. Because you just r***d him and ripped him off of all this other money that he spent on this f***ing company, that started off looking like you were going to carry it, but now it looks like you’re gonna sink it.” (quotes courtesy of Sportskeeda.com)

Jericho poked fun at Cornette with the following tweet: