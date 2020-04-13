Jim Cornette Shoots On Ronda Rousey’s Comments About WWE and Wrestling

Jim Cornette discussed Ronda Rousey’s recent comments about WWE fans being “ungrateful” and wrestling being “fake” fighting in his latest podcast:

On Ronda Rousey saying the fans are ungrateful: “I should have known something was wrong when she had the nervous breakdown twice when she lost two MMA fights. She broke down crying and basically quit the business because she lost twice. So, she’s a mental case. But now we find out, oh it was just so hard. I was on the road 200 nights a year making seven figures. I don’t know exactly what her contract was or what her pay was for the year. It’s been reported a million and a half someplace…My asshole bleeds for you. Try working 100 days in a row for Bill Watts for $2,000 a week instead of $200,000 a month. You’ve insulted every single person who ever got in the wrestling business that didn’t come in given a six figure contract from the WWF and their efforts and diminish that. You wine and you gripe…bleep…because you were on the road 200 days a year. You have no more respect, and you gained no more respect for the business than to come out, and now that you are done with it obviously, calling it fake fights and playing with your friends. You were just enjoying yourself for a couple million bucks a year, while Vince flew you around the country and pampered you.”

You can listen to the podcast below: