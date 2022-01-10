Jim Cornette Shoots On WWE Releasing Samoa Joe For A Second Time

During his recent podcast, Jim Cornette commented on WWE releasing Samoa Joe for a second time:

“He wrestled just fine, never wrestled again (after the match with Kross), and now they fire him again. This guy can’t be a coach? This guy can’t be a trainer? He’s done commentary, he’s well-spoken, plus he could still go in the ring ’cause he just had a match with Karrion Kross, what, six months ago.”

“He knows how to work with younger guys and he’s impeccable in the ring for his gimmick. But they can’t find anyway, in the WWE, to utilize Samoa Joe. Meanwhile, Mandy Rose has a helicopter and Joe Gacy has a stooge.”