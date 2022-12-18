Jim Cornette Shoots Wiliam Regal For Destroying His Credibility in AEW Segment

As PWMania.com previously reported, William Regal is leaving AEW and heading back to WWE to work with his son, Charlie Dempsey, in NXT.

Regal recently defended his actions in the storyline about MJF defeating Jon Moxley for the AEW World Heavyweight Title. Regal stated in a backstage pre-recorded video interview that he was no longer required by the BCC and was attempting to teach them one more lesson. This was done to get him off the air.

During his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, Cornette said:

“Even Regal was not up to making this make sense. He was like, ‘I realize the Blackpool Combat Club didn’t need me but I needed to show them why they didn’t need me,’ and at one point in there he destroyed every bit of credibility he had. He uttered the phrase ‘Wheeler Yuta can be the best wrestler in the world’ and immediately heads all over the globe exploded.”