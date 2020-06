As PWMania.com previously reported, Jim Cornette and his wife Stacey have been accused of sexual misconduct. Cornette’s attorney (Stephen P. New) released the following statement regarding the allegations:

“Jim will address these ‘allegations’ on the Drive Thru on Monday. They have no merit. As I stated last night, anything I have to say will be in court, if at all, and at Mr. and Mrs. Cornette’s direction. Thank you.”