Jim Cornette Trademarks His Own Name

The legendary Jim Cornette recently filed to trademark his own name for pro wrestling use. Cornette filed to trademark “Jim Cornette” back on Thursday, April 9. His filing notes that the name was first used in commerce on January 1, 1978. Cornette included the following use description with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO):

“IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, providing professional wrestling and sports exhibitions, shows, and performances by a professional manager, promoter, wrestler, and entertainer rendered live and through all forms of broadcast media, including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online services; Providing wrestling and sporting news, entertainment, and information via a global computer network; Providing a website in the fields of wrestling and sports news, entertainment, and information; Providing fan club and fan club services, namely organizing and staging entertainment events and providing information for fan club members; Providing online newsletters, journals, blogs, and podcasts in the fields of wrestling and sports news, entertainment, and information. FIRST USE: 19780101. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 19780101”