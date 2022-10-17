Jim Cornette Urges Wardlow to Join WWE “As Quickly As Possible”

On his show “The Jim Cornette Experience,” Jim Cornette shared his thoughts and views on a variety of topics.

During it, Cornette discussed his opinion that AEW star Wardlow should join WWE because of the way that Tony Khan has booked him ever since he defeated MJF at Double or Nothing in May of this year.

“I can tell you in a heartbeat Wardlow, you wouldn’t like living in Connecticut. But you don’t have to work in the office, you can live anywhere in the country you want and work for the WWE. And Wardlow’s goal, especially with what’s been done to him over the last three months should be to get the f*ck to the WWE as quickly as possible.

He has the size, he has the look, he can talk enough now that he’ll get better, and that is a tailor made place for them to get him over if they were interested. And I don’t know why they wouldn’t be with his various attributes. And they would know a more focused approach than bringing him out on television and the people going crazy for him and then him winning a programme and then either hiding him or teaming him up with multiple other people.

Or the other night, they put him in a match with f*cking Brian Cage, who physically makes him look less impressive and is so rotten, which is we’ll talk about that programme here a little while. Just diminishes the guy even when he’s beaten him.

People get up now for the powerbombs, not as much as they were, but they’re still up for those. They were goddamn molten for the powerbombs three months ago. Now they still like them, but they’re making the fans f*cking trudge through goddamn high water to get to the powerbombs with Wardlow.”

Cornette added that things would be very different in WWE for Wardlow right now:

“There’s no focus, there’s no plan. He’s just been bouncing back and forth, doing f*ck all of sh*t. And that, I can’t believe, if they want to get a guy over in the WWE, they’ll get him over. As evidenced by some of the guys they want to get over. You can’t f*cking get away from them on their television.”

You can listen to the latest The Jim Cornette Experience podcast below:



(h/t to Inside The Ropes for transcription)