Jim Cornette Wonders If Matt Hardy Was Drunk During Their Twitter Exchange

Jim Cornette and Matt Hardy aren’t on the best of terms these days.

Cornette recently took Hardy to task for his complimentary take on the recent AEW Rampage showdown between The Elite and The Dark Order during a recent highly publicized back-and-forth with the wrestling legend on Twitter.

On the latest installment of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the legendary pro wrestling manager questioned if Hardy was drunk during their recent Twitter War.

“All this emanated from Matt Hardy, does Matt drunk tweet? Everything was spelled approximately correctly,” Cornette said. “There was some questionable grammar, but that would be normal. But, he has to, late at night on a weekend, get on Twitter.”

Cornette continued, “Remember folks, he’s an adult, nearly 50-years-old, telling people that they should give his grown-adult friends their flowers. They don’t praise Kenny and Matty and Nicky enough. They should give them their flowers. This is a quote.”

Check out more from the episode of The Jim Cornette Experience podcast via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to RingsideNews.com for transcribing the above quotes.