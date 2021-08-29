Jim Ross Addresses Rumor Regarding His Future With AEW

It was reported online, that Jim Ross will be transitioning away from a full-time commentary role on AEW television. It was said that JR would be doing backstage segments such as sit-down interviews and continue being an commentator for major events.

The site noted the following:

“We were told by a second source within AEW that, ‘don’t be surprised if when JR’s existing contract is up, it isn’t renewed for his current role/position/responsibilities.’ This change for JR will not be immediate.

It was also said to us that this decision was ‘[Jim Ross’] call, I’m assuming he’ll do special matches.’”

JR was asked about the rumor and here was his response: