Jim Ross Addresses Why He Got Emotional at AEW Double or Nothing

At the AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view event, the company named the Owen Hart Cup winners, Adam Cole for the men and Britt Baker for the women. AEW commentator and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross described his emotional backstage encounter with Martha Hart on his podcast, Grilling JR:

“I had a chance in the little green room environment in there, to sit and chat with Martha,” Ross stated. “I did exactly what I told myself I was not going to do and that was cry. I couldn’t help it and so it was very emotional. She was a gracious and glorious host, shall we say, of this event.”

You can listen to the podcast below:



