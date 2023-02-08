Jim Ross and a Longtime Friend Provide Update on Jerry Lawler

As PWMania.com previously reported, Jerry “The King” Lawler was hospitalized following a “serious medical episode,” which was later revealed to be a stroke.

On Tuesday night, Lawler’s longtime commentator partner Jim Ross provided an update.

He said, “I spoke very briefly with ⁦Jerry Lawler tonight. He’s obviously weak but I could understand his affected speech. Jerry’s prognosis is positive but he needs all our thoughts and prayers. #LoveYaKing”

Another long-time friend of Lawler’s, former WMC-TV chief meteorologist Dave Brown, also provided an update to commercialappeal.com.

“Some of the initial reports were just horrible, so I feel much better than I did 18 hours ago when I felt like I got hit in the face with a shovel I was incredibly encouraged after I did a FaceTime. Jerry was alert. He talked to me. He could only say a couple words at a time, which is pretty normal. But (he) was able to move both legs and both arms. I feel very optimistic that he’s eventually going to recover.”

