Jim Ross and Taz Shoot On WWE NXT

During AEW’s post-Dynamite live stream, Jim Ross gave his thoughts on the AEW vs. NXT Wednesday night war:

“We got so many young guys who are evolving before our eyes, this is going to sound real ass-kissing, but why is there even a choice on Wednesday night’s, DVR NXT, watch it later, our shit’s better! I’m proud of being able to say that, it’s not in defiance, it’s just in reality.”

Taz also addressed NXT:

“I don’t remember the last time I even watched their show, that’s no bullshit. I really don’t give a rats ass about it! I respect the men and women there, that are bumping and working. I’m so locked in to what we do, I don’t give a rats ass.”

“There it is again AEW complaining about WWE, no dumb shits, what we’re doing is not insulting your intelligence, and we’re acknowledging WWE. They are the one’s insulting your intelligence!”

