Jim Ross Announces That He Is Now Cancer-Free

AEW announcer Jim Ross, who is set to return to the commentary booth, announced on Twitter that he is now cancer-free. JR wrote the following message on Twitter…

“I’m CANCER FREE! We did it! See you tonight on #AEWDYNAMITE at 8 ET!”

JR announced that he was diagnosed with skin cancer in October and was going to have radiation treatment done. JR ended up taking off several weeks from AEW television and then his return was confirmed for the December 29th 2021 edition of Dynamite.