Jim Ross Backs AEW Move For Gail Kim After TNA Departure

On Tuesday, it was reported that several staff members have parted ways with Anthem and TNA Wrestling. Among them is TNA Hall of Famer Gail Kim, who played a key role behind the scenes in Talent Relations and Producing.

Speaking on his podcast, Grilling JR, Jim Ross shared his thoughts on the idea of Kim joining AEW:

“I would endorse that. If Tony Khan asked me my thoughts on the matter, I’d say, ‘Go for it.’ Gail is incredibly valuable and does an outstanding job. I have a lot of respect for her—her reputation speaks volumes. She gets results and has a real talent for working with people. I’m a big Gail Kim fan, and in my world, she shouldn’t be unemployed for long.”

Kim’s future remains uncertain, but with endorsements like this, her next move could come sooner rather than later.