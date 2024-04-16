Jim Ross Believes It’s Time For GUNTHER To Level Up To The Main Event Spot

GUNTHER’s historic reign as WWE Intercontinental Champion has come to an end, and there is speculation that he may advance to the main event picture.

On the “Grilling JR” podcast, Conrad Thompson asked Jim Ross if it was time for GUNTHER to move on to the main event.

Ross said, “Oh hell yeah. I would love to see Cody defend the title against GUNTHER. I’m a big GUNTHER fan. [His style is] very basic, very fundamentally sound. He’s a machine. He’s physical. What he does is realistic. He tells great stories.”

Ross praised GUNTHER’s match against Sami Zayn at WrestleMania.

Ross said, “I can’t tell you if I saw a match that I liked that much better than GUNTHER and Sami Zayn, on both nights. I’m a big GUNTHER fan. He’s a great find. He’s got himself in magnificent shape. I love his physicality. In the same respect, Sami Zayn played his role perfectly. Perfectly.”

In terms of Cody’s potential opponents besides GUNTHER, Ross mentioned Randy Orton as “a match people would want to see.”

Ross added, “The great thing about WWE for them right now is they’ve built some depth. There’s a lot of possibilities for Cody’s first World Title opponent. We’ll see how it goes. There’s a lot of choices…”

Thompson speculated if Orton could be a heel or if the fans would support him regardless of what he did.

Ross said, “I think Randy can be anything he wants to be. It’s all a matter of presentation. Randy is established, he’s over…I’m a firm believer that under the right conditions, the right storytelling, and the right actions in the ring, this could be a moneymaker for him. The matches would be unbelievable. They could close the show in a star-studded way…”

Cody’s first opponent will be either AJ Styles or LA Knight, depending on who wins this Friday night’s SmackDown. WWE’s roster is so deep that anyone can take the main event spot and challenge for the WWE Championship this year.

You can check out the complete podcast via AdFreeShows.com.

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)