Jim Ross Believes Person Responsible For Behind The Scenes WWE Raw Photo Leak “Should Be Fired”

A picture of the WWE crew getting ready for a Monday Night RAW episode was posted online in August of 2024. Randy Orton was seen talking to his on-screen rival Gunther in the ring, and The Wyatt Sicks were not dressed in their costumes.

During his podcast, former WWE announcer Jim Ross commented on the photo that was leaked.

“Somebody’s a chicken s**t quite frankly. It’s just unprofessional and has no place. Whoever did it should be fired, simple as that. Shouldn’t go to HR, just say, ‘Look, we’re done. You broke a rule that is important to maintain.’ But that picture is very revealing, it tells multiple stories, and so in that respect, it’s unique as you can see all the talents hanging around. That’s kind of a typical thing, everybody’s going through their paces, talking, trying to get their timing together, all those things … so it’s daunting. I don’t like it, I don’t like when things like that happen.”

