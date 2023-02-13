Jim Ross Believes Steve Austin Could Still Do Something at WWE WrestleMania 39

AEW Announcer and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross recently spoke on his podcast, “Grilling JR,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including Steve Austin reportedly turning down matches with Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

“I think there’s still time for Steve to do something at WrestleMania because the role he would be in would not be in a match.”

“I don’t think so,” Ross said when asked if Austin is likely to wrestle. “I’d say no, and if he asked me I’d say no. What do you got to gain? He had that Kevin Owens thing last year at WrestleMania, which I thought was excellent, looked good,” Ross said. “But they wrestled Steve’s match and he did what he could do. You always go into a TV match kids, don’t try any new moves on television ever, just don’t do it. Only go on television with the material that you know you’re good at executing, it lessens the margin for error.”

