Jim Ross Believes WWE Will Run An Event From The Sphere In Las Vegas

AEW announcer and Senior Advisor “Good Ole’ J.R.” Jim Ross took to an episode of his “Grilling Jr” podcast to talk about a number of topics, including how he believes WWE will be the first promotion to run an event from The Sphere in Las Vegas because of Nick Khan’s connections in Sin City.

Ross said, “I think Nick Khan will lead the way because of all of their Vegas connections. It would surprise me if WWE was not the first company to go into the Sphere. It has a very distinct and different look. it’s kind of like Arthur Ashe in a sense that you run it once a year, maybe twice a year max. Somebody will jump on it and WWE has been proven that they are generally the first jumpers. I think there’ll be wrestling in the Sphere, I think it’ll be WWE first.”

On how he thinks AEW will not be a copycat to WWE and run a show from The Sphere as well:

“If that happens, then why would AEW zoom in and look like a copycat. They wouldn’t. They have some distance between it. It has a unique look, why not try it? It’s going to be a very — WWE’s got a huge production staff, much larger than AEW. The guys at AEW do a lot of multitasking and do more than one thing. I like what’s going on, the sphere is another new and as we said, fans love new. This would sure be new.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)