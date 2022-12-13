Jim Ross: “Brock Lesnar Wanted Money Right Away In WWE, He Was Tired Of Being Broke”

Jim Ross recently discussed a variety of topics on his Grilling JR podcast.

During the podcast, he reflected on the contract that he had assisted Brock Lesnar in signing with WWE back when he was in charge of Talent Relations for the company. He revealed that Lesnar had mentioned to him that he was sick of being broke.

Ross said, “We made a deal with J Robinson that we would not sign Brock [until the end of the wrestling season] because Brock wanted money. Brock wanted money right away in WWE. He was tired of being broke. I think he was probably getting tired of the camps and the training and the practices, being in school, the structured situation. That wasn’t his idea of a good time.”

