Jim Ross Checks In With Latest Updates On His Recovery From Cancer Treatment

How is Jim Ross’ road to recovery from cancer treatments?

“Good Ole’ J.R.” updated fans on exactly that during the latest installment of his official podcast, “Grilling J.R.”

Featured below are some of the highlights from the episode where he touches on this topic with the latest updates.

On still dealing with issues with his wound: “I’m still dealing with this frigging wound. These wound care people are serious. I went to my first appointment and I thought it was gonna be about 30 minutes. It was three hours. Here’s what happens there mentally. You have three hours to contemplate your fate. What if they find cancer back? What if? What if? What if? So it’s very unsettling to say the least. Then you get the news. ‘Well, it’s probably gonna take six more months of healing.’”

On doctors wanting him to do the hyperbaric chamber and why he can’t do that the way they want him to: “They want me to do the hyperbaric chamber, but here’s the problem with that. They want to do it every day. I said, ‘I can’t do it every day. I just can’t. I work. I have a job. I made commitments professionally that I’m gonna maintain and keep.’ It’s not a matter of putting my job before my health. It sounds like it. Now if I wasn’t working, I would go along with their plan. But still, it’s four months of hyperbaric chamber stuff. So he’s going to try to treat it without using the hyperbaric chamber or whatever it’s called and we’ll see how it goes. I have an issue here. I didn’t plan on it. I have an issue here that we just got to address. I told the doctor, ‘We have to be creative doc. We can’t just get in the rut of this how you do this. There’s got to be other options. He said, ‘Well, there are some other options.’ Let’s explore them.”

Check out more from the “Grilling J.R.” podcast where Jim Ross talks about this by watching the YouTube video embedded below. H/T to WrestlingNews.co for transcribing the above quotes.