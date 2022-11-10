Jim Ross Comments on Being Interviewed for Upcoming Dark Side of the Ring Episode

On a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross mentioned that Vice TV had conducted an interview with him for what seems to be a developing episode of Dark Side of the Ring.

Ross’ comments support the theory that production on another season of the series is currently underway, despite the fact that Vice TV has not made any official announcements regarding the show.

“Oh, by the way, I’m going to do something with Evan [Husney] and those ‘Dark Side’ guys … on the [Junkyard] Dog. And probably of all the people living that went through the entire era, I might have a unique outlook on it. So we’re gonna record that here in the next few days — talk about Dog’s career, what he meant to that company, to that territory, and to that part of the country. So I’m glad to be doing that with those guys.”

