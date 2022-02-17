Jim Ross Comments On His AEW Contract Expiring Soon

During an interview with 104.5 The Zone, AEW announcer Jim Ross commented on his future with the company:

“[AEW is] in a really cool spot, especially a guy like me. My contract is up soon. I’m not looking to go anywhere, but nonetheless, I’m 70. I have to be realistic at some point in my crazy a** life. I haven’t been. My late wife would say, ‘Amen to that. He’s a character.’ I’m loving what I’m doing. It’s still fun for me. As long as you keep that element in the place of work, you’re alright and doing good.”