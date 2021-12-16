Jim Ross Comments On Jeff Hardy Possibly Signing With AEW

During his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross talked about Jeff Hardy possibly signing with AEW:

“I hope someday; he is wrestling for AEW. It’s a no-brainer. Can you imagine the Young Bucks and The Hardy Boyz? The Hardys and the Lucha Bros? The Hardys and FTR? The Battle of North Carolina. I’m all about this stuff. That’s a year right there, easy.”

“If he called me and said give me some advice, I’d say, ‘get healthy’. Enjoy your family, finish your Christmas shopping, and enjoy your family at the holidays. The most special time of the year, and appreciate what you’ve got. Count your blessings, buddy. So, that’s what I would say to him.”