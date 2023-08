Good Ole’ J.R. is back!

WWE Hall of Fame legend Jim Ross returned to All Elite Wrestling on this week’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT.

After Saturday night’s show at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C., J.R. hopped on Twitter to comment on making his return.

“Had a blast,” he wrote. “Thanks Ian and Nigel.”

Ross continued, “And of course, the fans!”