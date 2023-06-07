Jim Ross Comments On Mauro Ranallo Possibly Working For AEW

AEW announcer Jim Ross was asked about former WWE announcer Mauro Ranallo possibly working for AEW during a virtual signing with K & S WrestleFest.

Ross said, “He’s a friend of mine… no. He has mental health issues. He can help any organization, Mauro. Mauro Ranallo is that good. He’s not a great traveler and that’s not knocking Mauro. It’s just he has issues that are more important than who’s doing Dynamite next week.”

Since leaving WWE, Ranallo did a one-off commentary job at Impact Wrestling’s Rebellion event in 2021.

You can check out his appearance below: