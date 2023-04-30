Jim Ross Comments On Paul Heyman Being Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame In Philadelphia

AEW commentator Jim Ross believes Paul Heyman deserves to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, whether it happens next year in Philadelphia or not.

The City of Brotherly Love is obviously important to Heyman’s career because it was the home of the original ECW for many years.

Ross, a 2007 inductee, discussed Heyman’s potential induction on his “Grilling JR” podcast.

He stated, “Any time is a good time for Paul Heyman to be inducted because he’s certainly earned those accolades … Heyman is Hall of Fame-bound. There is no doubt about that.”

While attending next year’s ceremony would make sense for Heyman, the Special Counsel to Roman Reigns has stated that he has “no desire” to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

