Jim Ross Comments On Rusev Possibly Joining AEW

During his recent Grilling JR Podcast on AdFreeShows.com, Jim Ross discussed Rusev leaving WWE and possibly joining AEW:

“There’s got to be some semblance of a reason that the massive push for him was cut short. I don’t know what that reason is. I’ve never heard any scandalous tales about the guy. I find him to be a soft-hearted, well-raised guy. Meaning he’s polite and he’s a decent human being. Rusev would be my priority. That’s who I’d want to go after first because I can see him having some major pay-per-view main event matches with a variety of top talents in our company AEW. Anyone would be smart to hire him.”

“I’d like to call his matches on that high level,” Ross continued. “Conrad, you know what you’re gonna get out of the guy. He’s got something to prove now…I’m real high on Rusev, I always thought he was a player, no doubt.”