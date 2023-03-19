Jim Ross Comments On Steve Austin’s WWE WrestleMania 39 Status

According to Jim Ross, the reason “Stone Cold” Steve Austin isn’t on the WrestleMania 39 card is because WWE didn’t have “the right idea” for the Texas Rattlesnake.

At one point, it was reported that Austin would face Brock Lesnar at the event next month, and another report stated that the Hall of Famer would face Roman Reigns.

Now, both Lesnar and Reigns have matches scheduled, with Brock facing Omos and Reigns defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes.

Ross discussed Austin’s absence from the WrestleMania card on his “Grilling JR” podcast. He stated,

“It just tells me they haven’t come up with the right idea that makes him happy.”

Regarding the possibility of a surprise appearance, JR stated that Austin could crack open a cold Stevewiser or two and raise hell, but added, “I can’t see him having another match.”

LA Knight has been mentioned as a possible opponent for Austin, but that match has yet to be confirmed.

WWE WrestleMania 39 will be held on April 1 and 2 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Los Angeles, California.

You can check out the complete podcast below: