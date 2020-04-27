Jim Ross Comments On The Coronavirus Hurting AEW’s Momentum

During an interview with The Wrestling Epicenter, Jim Ross commented on the current state of AEW:

“I think our talents, many of them that have been to the big dance like Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, Cody (Rhodes), Dustin (Rhodes)… These guys are lifers and connect with the audience as naturally and organically as anybody I’ve ever been around. I think the audience can tell that, can feel that. This virus (Coronavirus, COVID-19) kind of curtailed the momentum we were building. But, AEW is a great company. I love what we’re doing. We have great leadership in Tony Khan. We have some great 20 somethings out there living their dreams. There is nothing more rewarding for an old vet like me than seeing these kids living their dream just exactly as I did when I was their age.”

“I’m not worried. You said the numbers are going down – True statement. In certain demographics… This is far from a disaster. With our show sandwiched between all the WWE shows on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, our audience is still finding us. The empty arena stuff affects everybody. It isn’t the usual ambiance that we’re all used to. Sometimes, as you said, the fans are as big of a part of the show as anybody. Our audience are very young, defiant, and make a lot of noise. All of us really miss that!”

“The numbers thing… Look, I learned a long time ago. We got our ass (WWE) beat 83 weeks in a row by WCW and I was in the talent relations chair. We didn’t have time to worry about the ratings because in 6 days after you got the ratings, you had to do it again. That’s not a lot of time to moan about it or to celebrate. So, the ratings right now, for me, I’m not worried about it. It means nothing. It means something, obviously. But, we’re doing just fine and we know where we’re going.”