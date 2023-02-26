Jim Ross Comments On The Difficulties Of Getting Young Wrestlers To Sell

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross recently spoke on a bonus edition of his podcast, “Grilling JR,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including how younger talent do not understand the importance of selling.

“Trying to get young guys to sell nowadays, you almost have to have a meeting,” he said. “It’s horrible. It’s lazy and it’s selfish and it’s insecure. and there are a million other negative adjectives I can use to describe it. It’s part of the essence of the presentation.”

Ross didn’t offer any other details on which young stars he has seen that don’t do this.

You can check out Jim Ross’ latest podcast below:



(h/t to Wrestling Inc for the transcription)