Jim Ross Comments On The Packed Arena At UFC 261, Steve Austin Also Reacts

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

On Saturday night, the UFC 261 PPV took place in Jacksonville, FL and had a sellout crowd of 15,000 people in attendance.

Jim Ross and members of the AEW roster were in attendance for the event. JR commented on the capacity crowd:

Karrion Kross and Steve Austin also commented on the event:

