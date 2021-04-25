Jim Ross Comments On The Packed Arena At UFC 261, Steve Austin Also Reacts

On Saturday night, the UFC 261 PPV took place in Jacksonville, FL and had a sellout crowd of 15,000 people in attendance.

Jim Ross and members of the AEW roster were in attendance for the event. JR commented on the capacity crowd:

Great time tonight at #UFC261 with many of the ⁦@AEwrestling⁩ talents.

Exciting event…15,000 fans make a BIG difference. 🤠 pic.twitter.com/hKsPw5JKWR — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) April 25, 2021

Karrion Kross and Steve Austin also commented on the event: