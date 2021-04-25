Jim Ross Comments On The Packed Arena At UFC 261, Steve Austin Also Reacts

On Saturday night, the UFC 261 PPV took place in Jacksonville, FL and had a sellout crowd of 15,000 people in attendance.
Jim Ross and members of the AEW roster were in attendance for the event. JR commented on the capacity crowd:
Great time tonight at #UFC261 with many of the @AEwrestling talents.
Exciting event…15,000 fans make a BIG difference. 🤠 pic.twitter.com/hKsPw5JKWR
— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) April 25, 2021
Karrion Kross and Steve Austin also commented on the event:
Incredible! #UFC261 🤯💯 https://t.co/aNj56hMfBe pic.twitter.com/wd1OOd866I
— Karrion Kross (@WWEKarrionKross) April 25, 2021
Helluva card @ufc. Shout out to all the fighters and coaches. #ufc #AMERICA
Great to see, hear and feel a Hellacious live crowd.
— Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) April 25, 2021