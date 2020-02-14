Jim Ross Comments On Which Wrestlers AEW Should Sign

During his recent podcast, Jim Ross was asked question and which wrestlers AEW should sign and here was his response:

“Athletic big guys. You know guys… I don’t know who all’s signed, but you know I’m a fan of Lance Archer. I’m a big fan of Jeff Cobb. I’m a big fan of the former Harper in WWE.”

“Guys like that who have ability that we all can see that have not been given the total opportunity to become a global star with the spotlight on them. I like those kind guys because all those guys I just mentioned are from athletic backgrounds. So, that means to me that since a kid they’ve been competitive so that’s important because this business is not easy.”

“So, finding athletes to become pro wrestlers is not a bad formula, it’s worked for generations in our country.”