Jim Ross Comments On Working For AEW and Tony Khan, Leaving WWE, More

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, WWE Hall of Famer and AEW commentator Jim Ross commented on working for AEW and Tony Khan, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

On his love of wrestling as a boy: “When I was a boy, my reward for finishing all my chores was watching wrestling on Saturday mornings. Wrestling is my destination. It gives me purpose, it fulfills me.”

On leaving WWE: “Ultimately, WWE made the decision it was time to turn me out to pasture. That was the consensus among Vince and upper management. That was troubling because I’ve always believed if I can paint a picture people can see on the TV screen, then that’s what I should be doing. All I’ve ever wanted to do is call the matches.”

On loving his work in AEW: “I got to referee Harley Race-Dory Funk, call Steve Austin against The Rock, and now I am calling this generation’s stars in Kenny Omega and Hangman Page. I’ve been blessed in this business, and it’s an honor to call the talent I’ve called and still do today. They’re so passionate, creative, and talented. That resonates throughout our entire roster. Mox, Jericho, Cody, Britt Baker, Sonny Kiss, MJF, Scorpio Sky, they’ve got it. It’s been a hell of a run so far, but it’s not over. Our best work in AEW is yet to come. FyterFest is the equivalent of a pay-per-view, and it’s free. We’re dealing with coronavirus issues, just like everyone else, but it’s going to be a great show.”

On being brought into AEW by Tony Khan: “I will always be indebted to Tony Khan for bringing me aboard AEW. I feel wanted in AEW. That’s a great feeling…I am living my best life. I would love to be living my best life with Jan, but that’s not the hand I’ve been dealt. We’ve got a great thing going and I’m having a lot of fun. I still miss Jan and cherish her memory daily, but I think she would be happy knowing I’m back in the game I love. My favorite time is putting on the headset and calling wrestling. Wrestling is my life-saver. If you’re listening to our show, I’m not going to let you down.”