Jim Ross Comments On WWE Banning ‘Thigh Slaps’

During his recent Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross commented on “thigh slaps” being banned in WWE:

“Well, here’s the thing. I’ve been mischaracterized in this matter to some degree. Here’s the issue. I don’t have a major philosophical issue with a well-placed, occasional leg slap. When you hear them all the time for a two-hour show, of and on, of and on, of and on, it’s not cool.

Here is the main bi*** I have about it, it’s that, instead of taking your hand and starting closer to your body, some of our talents, and in the business worldwide, they reach way out here. So you see their hand way the hell out here separated from the body, and then they can slap. That’s my problem. You are being too, as a talent; you are being too obvious. It’s an exposé. So instead of doing a little sleight of hand.”