Jim Ross Comments On WWE Departures

As noted, it’s been confirmed that more than two dozen WWE wrestlers, Performance Center coaches, Producers and other talents were released or furloughed on Wednesday due to business changes brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

AEW announcer & Senior Advisor Jim Ross took to Twitter as the releases were being announced and offered some words of encouragements for the talents who were cut.

“Daunting day for our business,” Ross wrote. “@WWE folks released please realize this is not the end but can be your new beginning. Count the blessings that you have and persevere. Never give up!”