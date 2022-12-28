Jim Ross Confident That AEW Will Host House Shows in 2023

While WWE regularly hosts House Show tours—non-televised live events—across many nations each year, AEW has yet to do the same, sticking instead to TV shows and pay-per-view events. It’s possible that things will change soon.

Jeff Jarrett joined AEW in November, and he made his debut by hitting Darby Allin with his signature guitar. The star is, however, also working behind the scenes as the company’s director of business development. Dave Meltzer revealed in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter shortly after Jarrett’s signing that he would assist the company with live events as well as international business.

On a recent episode of “Grilling JR,” AEW commentator Jim Ross said he thinks AEW will indeed enter the live events industry in 2023, saying it’s a chance AEW can seize.

“I believe in 2023 that AEW will be in the house show, live event business to some degree. I just think that it’s an opportunity that can be capitalized upon if AEW is strategic in their planning. I think that’s what Jeff Jarrett’s working on.”