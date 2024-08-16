Jim Ross Confirms He Will Be Working AEW ALL IN 2024 Main Event

A WWE Hall of Fame legend appears to be on the talent sheet for the upcoming All Elite Wrestling return to Wembley Stadium in London, England.

Ahead of the August 25 ALL IN pay-per-view, Jim Ross appeared on Highspots’ Virtual Gimmick Table for an appearance, during which he confirmed he will be working the upcoming massive event in the U.K.

“I’m getting ready to go to London for AEW [All In],” he said. “I think I’m scheduled to call the Bryan Danielson/Swerve match.”

Ross continued, “That’s gonna be a barn-burner, a slobberknocker if you will. Both of them are hungry, both of them are great.”

Check out the complete appearance at Facebook.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.