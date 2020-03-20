Jim Ross Critical of The Media’s Coronavirus Coverage

During his recent podcast, Jim Ross discussed the Coronavirus and the media’s coverage of the outbreak:

“I don’t know if the media is doing us any favors screaming about it,” Ross said. “It’s important to be aware, you have to be smart, and I understand washing your hands and not touching your face, but man there’s a lot of unanswered questions, we’re in uncharted waters.

“To me, it’s kind of stupid. For a lot of people to project what’s going to happen when they don’t know all the information. We’re talking about an unknown entity and an untraveled road and we’re supposed to be able to navigate that through the media and I think that’s wrong.”