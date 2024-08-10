Jim Ross Discusses AEW Blood And Guts Spot That He Was “Uncomfortable” With

Jack Perry was hit in the head by an unsecured chair shot, as witnessed on July 24, 2024, during the AEW Dynamite “Blood and Guts” episode. Shortly after the Blood and Guts cage match, WWE announcer Corey Graves published a post that appeared to be in response to the spot, but he deleted it.

AEW personality Jim Ross addressed the spot on his show.

“I can understand people’s concern, and by and large, I agree with them. I was uncomfortable with it, to be honest with you. But I understand why it was done, I understand the environment that were in on that show. When I saw it watching it here at home, I was mildly shocked that it came from such velocity and harmful intent.

Thank god I think they only used it once if I remember correctly, so it was … it’s tough, man. It’s how far do you go? What’s too much? What’s not enough? I would just suggest that there are ways to get the same violence without scrambling a guy’s brains.”

