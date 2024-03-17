Jim Ross Discusses Owen Hart’s WWE Hall Of Fame Chances With Vince McMahon Gone

Martha Hart, who was married to Owen Hart, gave an interview to Forbes.com in 2020 in which she discussed the possibility of her husband being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

She said, “I would never let a company I held responsible for Owen’s death try to honor him, especially with a fake Hall of Fame that doesn’t even really exist and there’s not even a hallway of fame. It’s not real. It doesn’t exist. There’s no place you can go and visit and it’s there. It’s just all made up and make-believe and it’s all done for the sole purpose of making money because they just have a show where they have a celebration and, you know, it’s just absurd.”

After Vince McMahon’s departure from WWE, AEW announcer Jim Ross was asked on his podcast if Martha might reconsider.

JR said, “I bet she could [change her stance]. Will she, is another question. Maybe the bigger question is, ‘Will she?’ I don’t know, I hadn’t thought of that. It’s a good question. It’s why these Q&As are so entertaining sometimes, you get questions that you don’t expect. So I don’t know. Good question, though. Good question. Time will tell. I can see it being able to be worked out a lot easier now that [Vince] McMahon is out of the picture. That was her roadblock, so we’ll see.

Put it this way, it wouldn’t surprise me whatsoever. But I don’t have any information to change my philosophy of that. I thank with him gone, it increases the chances of Owen going in the Hall of Fame. God knows he’s deserving. That’s never been an issue. But if Martha likes it, and feels good about then comfort zone then why not? I think it’s great. She’s such a pleasure to work with. She’s not angry at pro wrestling anymore, doesn’t seem to me like. I mean, she’s heartbroken with how things happened to Owen like they did and as we all are, and have been. But I don’t know. It’s interesting, Connie, it’s a good question. Interesting, but I’d say that the odds of Owen being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame have increased immensely since Vince McMahon resigned his post.”

You can check out the complete podcast below: